Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading 12.5% Higher

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) shares traded up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 166,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 238,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Mega Uranium in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 million and a PE ratio of -42.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

