Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,391 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 315,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,545,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

