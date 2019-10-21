Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 697 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $67.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

