Medpace (MEDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Medpace has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.82-2.93 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.83-2.93 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $77.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. Medpace has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

