MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,510.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,240.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.02124537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.48 or 0.02737877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00661241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00681834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00443979 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012169 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

