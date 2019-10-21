Mechanics Bank Trust Department Takes $90,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $142.13 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $148.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.