Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 150 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,451 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,652,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42,214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after acquiring an additional 430,592 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16,471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 294,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,773,000 after acquiring an additional 207,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $173.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.21.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.