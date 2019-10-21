Mechanics Bank Trust Department Makes New $87,000 Investment in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $195.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.56. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

