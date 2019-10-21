Mechanics Bank Trust Department Makes New $350,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,670,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,007,455,000 after purchasing an additional 378,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after purchasing an additional 395,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,404,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,186,000 after purchasing an additional 555,802 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $281.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

