Mechanics Bank Trust Department Makes New $133,000 Investment in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 215.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSWI stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

