Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $743,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $193.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $198.97.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

