McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $461,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

PG stock opened at $117.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.22. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $291.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,176.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.