MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,212,000 after buying an additional 548,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,649,000 after buying an additional 487,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after buying an additional 430,639 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 83.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,284,000 after buying an additional 278,184 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,164,000 after buying an additional 231,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $423,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.24. 9,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $171.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

