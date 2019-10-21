Matrix Composites & Engineering (ASX:MCE) Shares Down 1.3%

Matrix Composites & Engineering Limited (ASX:MCE)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.37 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), 20,249 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 81,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.38 ($0.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.35.

About Matrix Composites & Engineering (ASX:MCE)

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered products and services for the energy sector worldwide. It offers riser buoyancy systems, including Longitudinal Groove System; conventional riser buoyancy systems; Nautilus riser protection; and marine riser management, maintenance, and rental services, as well as buoyancy system testing services, such as hydrostatic testing, function and fit-up testing, riser joint stack testing, and displacement testing.

