Mathes Company Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.9% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

Danaher stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,145. The stock has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,093,111. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

