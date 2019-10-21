MASTERNET Tops 1-Day Volume of $226.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $10,545.00 and $226.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASTERNET has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00220936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.01280459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00031071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00089230 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MASTERNET Token Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

