MassGrid (MGD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $8.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,239.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.69 or 0.02120855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.60 or 0.02872537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00666691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00714644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00055757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00449175 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012178 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 136,442,616 coins and its circulating supply is 74,981,955 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

