Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $40,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,717.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 374.8% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 65,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $93,139,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 71,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

