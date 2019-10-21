MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will announce sales of $309.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $323.70 million and the lowest is $287.30 million. MarineMax posted sales of $308.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In related news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MarineMax by 1,066.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,651 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 427,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in MarineMax by 30.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MarineMax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.90.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.