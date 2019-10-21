Marine Products (MPX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Marine Products to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, analysts expect Marine Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MPX opened at $13.67 on Monday. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.56.

MPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

