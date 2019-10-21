Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,722,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,081,000 after acquiring an additional 143,495 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 642.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 3,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $76.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

