ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.00-2.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAN. ValuEngine cut ManpowerGroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.25.

MAN stock opened at $86.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.58. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $97.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $149,502.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

