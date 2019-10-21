Mandom Corporation to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mandom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Get Mandom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

Shares of MDOMF opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. Mandom has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.