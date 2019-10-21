Mandom Corporation to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mandom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.
Mandom Company Profile
Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
