Main Street Research LLC Purchases Shares of 94,950 Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $966,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 46,711,314.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,224,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224,110 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 249,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. 3,676,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,330,038. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

