Main Street Research LLC Purchases 46,089 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 456.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 203,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,730,000 after acquiring an additional 44,436 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.2% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock worth $2,185,194. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.13. 1,312,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.08. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

