Main Street Research LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Nomura increased their target price on Netflix from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.11.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.95. 1,018,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,658,886. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.30. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

