Main Street Research LLC Invests $13.15 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 84,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,000. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 18,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $5,684,829.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.49. 1,430,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

