M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 148,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $4,774,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $985,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,425. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

NYSE MHO opened at $39.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $623.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.04 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

