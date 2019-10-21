M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.78

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.78 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 105695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $732.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 25,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $914,846.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,869. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in M.D.C. by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

