Loopring (LRC) Price Tops $0.0310 on Top Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Tokenomy, OTCBTC and CoinExchange. Loopring has a total market cap of $28.11 million and $3.70 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00221310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.01275815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00032043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00089951 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,612,453 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, AirSwap, YoBit, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Bitbns, IDEX, Bithumb, IDAX, OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex, CoinExchange and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

