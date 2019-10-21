LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $38,047.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004748 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, IDEX, LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011342 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002950 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.