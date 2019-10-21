Lockheed Martin (LMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2019 guidance at $20.85-21.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $20.85-21.15 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMT opened at $372.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.64.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

