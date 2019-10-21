Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 47 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 47 ($0.61) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 72 ($0.94) price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 63.53 ($0.83).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 61.03 ($0.80) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £100,161.60 ($130,878.87). Also, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE bought 63,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 660,775 shares of company stock worth $35,385,299.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

