Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Hits $88,950.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $88,950.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.57 or 0.02173654 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000321 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 647,277,707 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, SouthXchange, YoBit, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.