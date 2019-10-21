Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Analyst Downgrade

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday after CIBC upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.61 and traded as high as $43.45. CIBC now has a C$82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$70.00. Linamar shares last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 93,187 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Linamar from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Linamar alerts:

In other Linamar news, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.66 per share, with a total value of C$2,319,786.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,959,358. Insiders have acquired a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,084 over the last ninety days.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.61.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 7.0937239 EPS for the current year.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.