Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15-11.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.889-3.966 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion.

LII opened at $253.34 on Monday. Lennox International has a one year low of $177.36 and a one year high of $298.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.42.

In other Lennox International news, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total value of $128,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $485,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.17, for a total transaction of $2,171,800.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 111,165 shares in the company, valued at $28,588,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,945 shares of company stock worth $2,557,886. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

