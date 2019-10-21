Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,760,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

NYSE GMED opened at $51.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $57.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.