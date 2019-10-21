Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 14,542 Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Orchid Island Capital worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 332.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 57.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORC. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.79 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $330.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.58%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

