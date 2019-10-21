Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.70. Vector Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.