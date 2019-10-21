Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 1,006.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank Ozk from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $28.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

