Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Kingstone Companies worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 14.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 35.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at $401,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Barry Goldstein bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 611,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,031.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,950 shares of company stock worth $105,122. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KINS stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. Kingstone Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $92.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KINS. ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Kingstone Companies Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

