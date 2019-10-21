Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,798.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,002,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,270.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $167.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.08. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

