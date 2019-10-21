L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LB. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. L Brands has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of L Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of L Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 106,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.