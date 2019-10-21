L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut L.B. Foster from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

FSTR opened at $19.98 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $212.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.79.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $200.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.