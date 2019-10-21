Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Position Reduced by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kroger were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,715,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,626,000 after buying an additional 114,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after buying an additional 2,477,585 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,935,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,561,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,846,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,647,000 after buying an additional 1,249,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kroger by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,721,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,930,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 40,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,064,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,774,225.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 295,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,923 shares of company stock worth $3,106,189. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

