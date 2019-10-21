Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $291,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Zegart sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $142,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,932 shares of company stock worth $15,305,451 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 795.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.39. 22,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,616. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

