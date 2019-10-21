KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.55

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.55 and traded as low as $8.70. KP Tissue shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 7,215 shares changing hands.

KPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $85.52 million and a P/E ratio of -32.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.55.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$365.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.00 million. Equities analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -267.66%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

