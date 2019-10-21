Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 185 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,109 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 897.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,444,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,372 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,570,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ventas by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,196,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,842 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Ventas by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,420,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after purchasing an additional 962,587 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.