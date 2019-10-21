Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Invests $32,000 in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.80 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. Also, Director Lewis Hay III bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

L3Harris stock opened at $198.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. L3Harris has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

