Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,586,000 after buying an additional 324,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $89.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

